Esperance to face Zamalek in CAF Super Cup after being confirmed Champions of Africa

Newly crowned African champions Esperance de Tunis will play CAF Confederation Cup winners Zamalek in the CAF Super Cup, with a date yet to be announced.

The two teams were billed to play each other in July but following the legal battle between Esperance and Wydad after the second leg of the Champions League final was ended abruptly, the game was postponed.

Wydad protested following the decision of the referee in the final to award Esperance a goal they felt was incorrect and needed a VAR to confirm.

This led to unrest at the Stade Olympique de Raades calling for the game to be ended after several hours of protest.

However, after months of legal tussles between the two clubs over the legitimate winners of the tournament, CAF announced Esperance as victors.

They will play the Egyptian giants, who defeated RS Berkane in the final of the CAF Confederations Cup.

A date will be set in the coming days with the game schedule to be played outside of the continent, with Qatar the proposed destination.