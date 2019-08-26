ESPN Spanish football expert predicts great future for Real Valladolid's Ghanaian defender Salisu

Spanish football expert David Cartlidge was left drooling about the quality of Real Valladolid youngster Mohammed Salisu after an impressive performance against Real Madrid on Saturday in La Liga.

The Editor for ESPN UK was awed by Salisu's irrepressible confidence and equanimity as a centre back.

Cartlidge believes the 20-year-old can become one of the best players in that position after that 'strong' performance against Real Madrid.

He posted on his Twitter page: ''Word for Salisu too. You could see his confidence, belief grow as the game went on. Strong performance from him. Replacing Fernando Calero is a big ask and it's early days, but Salisu has put a marker down for the position. Really great news for Ghana if he does develop.''

Salisu has been promoted from Real Valladolid II side who play in the Segunda B where he made 26 appearances last season.

He joined Real Valladolid in March 2018 from African Talent Academy.