Essien: Drogba's success at Chelsea dispelled doubts about African Players in Premier League

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien believes that the success of himself and Didier Drogba in the Premier League helped dispel any doubts clubs may have had about investing in African players.

Essien joined Chelsea from Olympique Lyon in 2005, a year after Drogba moved from the French league to the London club. Drogba enjoyed a stellar first season in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances under Jose Mourinho.

According to Essien, Drogba's impressive performance, combined with his success and that of other African players, demonstrated to clubs that investing in African talent was a worthwhile venture.

"It's always a big question when there's a big transfer involving an African player," Essien told Sky Sports. "Didier was there a year before I came to Chelsea and he showed it. I think he gave some trust to the rest of the clubs that they can spend the money and trust the process."

Both Essien and Drogba went on to enjoy highly successful careers at Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles and four FA Cup titles between 2004 and 2014, along with several other major honours including the Champions League.