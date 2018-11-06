Essien, Trezeguet, Pires and Cafu to dust off boots for annual charity match at Wembley

Former Ghana and Chelsea ace Michael Essien, 1998 World Cup duo Robert Pires, David Trezeguet, and Brazil’s double World Cup winner Cafu are part of an all star line up to compete with Youtube icons for this year’s EE Wembley Cup.

The heroes will be picked to join one of the four teams as part of the new American Football inspired Draft stage before they head to Wembley Stadium for the live final on Sunday November 25. The footballing legends will line up alongside four YouTube stars in the annual tournament, which has been running since 2015.

Pires, who scored in the final two years ago, said: "It will be brilliant to play at Wembley Stadium again and it’s guaranteed to be another dramatic match at The EE Wembley Cup 2018 final."