Essien's Slay queen lover launches scathing attack on midfielder's wife

Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has launched a blistering attack on Michael Essien's wife, labeling Akosua Puni as 'dumbest wife' of the year.

The sultry actress is unhappy with reports that Mrs Essien packed out of her matrimonial home over claims she is dating the former Chelsea star.

Shyngle has revealed she is not technically involved with the Ghanaian star after dating him for a year.

She has taken to social media networking site Instagram to lambast Essien's wife for her alleged decision to end their relationship over her.

“If you leave your husband’s house because he’s still in love with his ex and can’t let her go then you should definitely receive the dumbest wife of the year award," she said

"We all know that one ex that just keeps getting finer and FINER… it’s me, I’m that ex."

Essien is currently married to Ghanaian entrepreneur Akosua Puni.

He has announced his retirement from international football.