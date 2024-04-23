Esteemed Ghanaian Sports administrator Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah passes away

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, the Chief Operating Officer of the Accra 2023 African Games Local Organising Committee (LOC), Sports Administrator, and Coach, has passed away, leaving behind a significant legacy in the world of sports.

Dr Owusu-Ansah, a former Chief Executive of the National Sports Authority (NSA), was widely regarded as an encyclopedia of sports knowledge.

Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Owusu-Ansah, a former national chief athletics coach, authored the bestselling book "Principles of Abundant Living."

He played a pivotal role in establishing the Department of Sports Studies at the College of Education at the University of Ghana. Additionally, he served as the Director of the Sports Directorate at the University of Ghana, Legon.

On the international stage, Dr Owusu-Ansah made substantial contributions as a member of the ECOWAS Body of Sports Experts, where he helped prepare the ECOWAS Sports Policy.

He was also honoured to be a part of the African Union Team of Sports Experts, contributing to the formulation of the 10-year Sports Development Policy for Sustainable Development of Sport in Africa.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports development, Dr. Owusu-Ansah was awarded the prestigious African Sports Management Association (ASMA) Gold Award in 2022. His dedication and expertise have left an indelible mark on the sports landscape, inspiring countless individuals across the continent.

Dr. Owusu-Ansah's passing is a profound loss for the sports community, and he will be dearly missed. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of sports enthusiasts and professionals to strive for excellence in their endeavours.