Ethan Ampadu comforted by Morata and Azpilicueta after suffering knee injury

Welsh-born of Ghanaian descent Ethan Ampadu was forced to leave the pitch after 50 minutes with a knee injury during Wales' friendly with Spain.

The 18-year-old was just making his fifth international appearance for his country before having to hobble off just five minutes into the second half.

Before leaving the field, the Chelsea youth star was consoled by his club team-mates, Alvaro Morata and Cesar Azpilicueta, while he was seen to by the physios.

He appeared to land awkwardly after a challenge, prompting Morata and Azpilicueta to check on the teenager.

The Spanish duo look concerned for Ampadu as he limped off before being replaced by Andy King.

Spain went on to win the friendly encounter 4-1 despite fielding a second-string squad at the Principality Stadium.

Paco Alcacer scored a first-half brace while Sergio Ramos and Marc Bartra got their names on the scoresheet in the comprehensive win over Ryan Giggs' side.

After the final whistle, Ampadu walked back onto the pitch to congratulate his opponents before receiving a hug from each of his Chelsea team-mates.

While the midfielder has struggled to break into Maurizio Sarri's side, he has been in fine form on the international scene.

Ampadu will be hoping it won't be too much of a setback as he continues to find his feet at Stamford Bridge.