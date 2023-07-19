Ethan Ampadu completes Leeds United move after leaving Chelsea

Welsh-Ghanaian midfielder, Ethan Ampadu has finally left Chelsea to join English Championship outfit Leeds United.

The 22-year-old, who joined Chelsea in 2017 from Exerter, signed a four-year deal to move to Elland Road.

“I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold,” Ampadu told LUTV. “Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously we are now in the position we are, but we all want more," he added.

“When I spoke with the boss [Daniel Farke], as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me. He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player.

“That all helped me choose Leeds United.”

Ampadu made 12 senior appearances for Chelsea before spending time on loan at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia.

“For me, I am comfortable playing in both positions,” continued Ampadu.

“I know I have to improve in both, so wherever the boss needs me I am happy to play, but I am comfortable in both.

“I’m just raring to go now.”