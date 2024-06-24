Ethiopian forward Abubeker Nassir linked with Asante Kotoko move

Ethiopian forward Abubeker Nassir is reportedly set for a trial with Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko.

The 24-year-old recently left South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and has been invited by Kotoko for assessment.

Asante Kotoko, aiming to bolster their squad after a disappointing, trophy-less season, view Nassir as a promising addition.

He will undergo a one-week trial, with the potential to join the squad if he impresses the technical team.

Nassir, known as the "Golden Boy" of East African football, parted ways with Sundowns after injuries limited him to 18 appearances, scoring four goals.

He previously starred in Ethiopia's top league, scoring 29 goals in 22 matches and winning the MVP and Best Young Player awards for the 2021-22 season.

Nassir also represented Ethiopia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. His trial is expected to commence this week.