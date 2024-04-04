Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema takes charge of Dreams FC vs. Stade Malien Confederation Cup game in Kumasi

Bamlak Tessema Weyesa from Ethiopia has been appointed as the referee for the highly anticipated CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final second-leg encounter between Ghana’s Dreams FC and Stade Malien from Mali.

At 43 years old, Bamlak Tessema boasts a wealth of experience in officiating football matches. Having started his refereeing career in 2003, he attained the status of an international FIFA referee in 2009. His impressive track record includes officiating matches in prestigious tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018 and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Assisting Bamlak Tessema on the field will be Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho as Assistant I, Soulaimane Amaldine from Comoros as Assistant II, and Mohamed Athoumani from Comoros as the Fourth Official. Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria will serve as the Match Commissioner, ensuring the smooth conduct of the game.

Other officials involved in the match include Raphael Evehe Divine from Cameroon as the Referee Assessor, Francois Regis Uwayezu from Rwanda as the General Coordinator, and Sannie Ibrahim Daara from Ghana as the Media Officer.

With the aid of video technology, Haythem Guirat from Tunisia will act as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), supported by Khalil Hassani as the Assistant VAR.

The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Dreams FC will enter the match with a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg, where they secured a surprise victory over the 2009 champions, rallying from behind.

Under the leadership of coach Karim Zito, Dreams FC is determined to maintain their momentum and secure a historic qualification for the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.