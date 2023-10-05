Eugene Nobel joins GFA Executive Council, securing Division One League slot

Eugene Nobel, representing Still Believe FC, has emerged victorious, securing one of the coveted slots for the Division One League on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council. This significant achievement follows his successful campaign during Thursday's Elective Congress in Tamale.

In a resounding win, Nobel garnered 28 votes more than his closest rival, Sammy Anim Addo, who had entered the election as an existing Elective Council member but did not clinch victory. Gideon Fosu of Akosombo Krystal Palace secured 29 votes, and Ghana FA Vice President Mark Addo received 32 votes, completing the top three positions in the race.

Eugene Nobel's election to the GFA Executive Council underscores the overwhelming endorsement he has received from clubs and the trust they have placed in his leadership. His hard work and dedication to the sport have earned him this prestigious position, representing the Division One League on the Executive Council.

Nobel's inclusion in the new Executive Council reflects the evolving landscape of Ghanaian football and the commitment of individuals like him to contribute to the growth and development of the sport at all levels.