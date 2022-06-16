Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Eupen midfielder Isaac Nuhu returns for pre-season despite exit talk

Published on: 16 June 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Nuhu has reported for pre-season training despite speculation that he would leave Eupen during the summer transfer window

Nuhu was one of 19 players present as the Belgian club began training for the 2022-23 season.

The Aspire Academy product has been linked with a departure after a strong debut season.

Clubs in the top five European leagues are reportedly interested in signing him.

Nuhu appeared in 27 games for Eupen, scoring twice and assisting twice.

The youngster not only assists and scores, but he also serves as the assist-before-assist provider.

He moved to Belgium in 2020 and has a contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

