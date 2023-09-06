Eurafrica ordered to pay Wisers FC €62,000 over Felix Afena-Gyan's transfer

Eurafrica FC have lost their appeal against the Ghana Football Association over the transfer fee of Felix Afena-Gyan.

The club have been asked to pay Wisers FC an amount of €62,000 and as well as 10% of the transfer fee from AS Roma in respect of Afena-Gyan.

Eurafrica had reported the FA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after they were ordered to pay Wisers FC part of the fee in transferring the player to Roma.

According to Wisers FC, they were legally required to benefit from the transfer of the player but Eurafrica failed to meet their part of the dear.

Additionally, the costs of the arbitration to be determined and served to the Parties by the CAS Court Office shall be borne by Eurafrica FC.

Eurafrica have also been ordered to pay an amount of CHF 1,000 (One thousand Swiss francs) to Sunyani The Wisers and an amount of CHF 1,000 (one thousand Swiss francs) to Ghana Football Association as a contribution towards their legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the present arbitration.

The Court has also dismissed all other motions or prayers for relief.