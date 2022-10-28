EURO 2024: Berlin ambassador Kevin-Prince Boateng pledges to join fans at viewing centres

Ghana midfielder and ambassador for the 2024 European championship, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has revealed that there will be viewing centres in Berlin during the tournament.

Boateng, who was born in Berlin, will represent the people of his hometown for the tournament to be hosted in Germany.

The Hertha Berlin star will join fans at viewing centres as part of his role as an ambassador.

"Such a big tournament without public viewing wouldn't be the same. So I'm really happy that we have public viewing at this tournament, where millions of people can celebrate, mourn and hug each other," said the Berlin-born athlete, according to a Senate statement on Thursday.

"You will definitely find me at one or the other game in the fan area," he added.

Although he was born in Germany and represented the youth teams of the European nation, he decided to play for Ghana at senior level.

He was Ghana's star at the 2010 World Cup in Qatar.