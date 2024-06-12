Euro 2024: Defender Kevin Danso included in Austria’s final squad for championship

Kevin Danso, the RC Lens defender of Ghanaian descent, has been named in Austria's final squad for the 2024 European Championship.

The 25-year-old has been a standout player for his club, featuring in 30 Ligue 1 games this season and scoring one goal.

Danso's consistent performances have earned him a crucial role in Austria's defense as they prepare to make an impact in the tournament. Austria will kick off their campaign against France on Monday, June 17.

Austria’s squad for the European Championship includes a mix of experienced players and emerging talents:

Goalkeepers:

Niklas Hedl (Rapid Wien) Heinz Lindner (Union SG) Patrick Pentz (BrÃ¸ndby) Defenders:

Flavius Daniliuc (Salzburg) Kevin Danso (Lens) Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg) Phillipp Mwene (Mainz) Stefan Posch (Bologna) Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien) Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord) Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg) Maximilian WÃ¶ber (MÃ¶nchengladbach) Midfielders:

Christoph Baumgartner (Leipzig) Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim) Marco GrÃ¼ll (Rapid Wien) Florian Kainz (KÃ¶ln) Konrad Laimer (Bayern MÃ¼nchen) Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz) Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund) Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen) Matthias Seidl (Rapid Wien) Nicolas Seiwald (Leipzig) Forwards:

Marko ArnautoviÄ‡ (Inter) Maximilian Entrup (Hartberg) Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg) Andreas Weimann (West Brom)

Austria is set to compete in Group B, facing tough opponents including France, Poland, and the Netherlands. Danso’s defensive prowess will be vital for Austria as they aim to progress beyond the group stage and make a significant mark in the tournament.