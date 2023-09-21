Europa Conference League: Bernard Tekpetey's double-assist performance leads Ludogorets to big victory

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey delivered a brace of assists to inspire PFC Ludogorets Razgrad's big win in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.The Bulgarian champions thrashed Slovakian side Spartak Trnava 4-0 to open their European account of the 2023-24 season on a high note at the Huvepharma Arena.Ludogorets opened the scoring of the match just a minute after the half-time break after Tekpetey slid a pass to Ivan Yordanov to slot home.The hosts doubled their advantage a few moments later through Polish midfielder Jakub Piotrowski.Piotrowski scored again to increase the tally for Ludogorets in the 63rd minute when Tekpetey set him up with a beautiful pass.Brazilian forward and substitute Rwan Seco wrapped up the victory for Ludogorets with a goal in stoppage-time.Young Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori started the game for Trnava and was substituted in the 72nd minute with Nigerian player Philip Azango.Tekpetey is having an impressive season so far after netting 7 goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.