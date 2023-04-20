Europa Conference League: Defender Kassim Adams scores extra time header to send Basel to semi-finals

Former Black Stars defender Kassim Nuhu Adams scored the winning goal to propel FC Basel to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The central defender scored in extra time to as the Swiss giants overpowered French side OGC Nice with a 2-1 victory in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Basel progressed on a 4-3 aggregate since the first leg ended 2-2 last week in Switzerland.

Nice took the lead in the game at the Allianz Reviera through French forward Gaetan Laborde in the early minutes of the match with Wales star Aaron Ramsey providing the assist.

Basel pulled parity four minutes from full-time after substitute Jean-Kevin Augustin got the ball behind the net, which sent the game to extra time.

Adams scored the match-winner eight minutes into extra time after sweetly heading home a lofted cross from midfielder Darian Males.

Ghana U23 midfielder Emmanuel Essiam played a part in the game for Basel after he was brought on in the 106th minute when he replaced Taulant Xhaka.

Basel will face Italian club Fiorentina in the semi-finals of the Conference League next month.