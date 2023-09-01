GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Europa Conference League: Djiku, Tekpetey and Ibrahim Osman to face off in Group H

Published on: 01 September 2023
Ghanaian trio, Alexander Djiku, Bernard Tekpetey and Ibrahim Osman will battle each other in Group H of the Europa Conference League. 

Turkish giants Fernabache have been drawn against Ludogorets, FC Nordsjaelland and Slovakian outfit Spartak Trnava.

Djiku, who plays for Fenerbache played an instrumental role as the Yellow and Blues secured their place in the group stage while Ludogorets found themselves in the competition after dropping from the Europa League following defeat to Ajax.

Osman was the match-winner as Nordsjaelland defeated Partizan Belgrade on Thursday night in Serbia.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Sadiq who propelled BK Hacken into the Europa League group stage will play in the Conference League with AZ Alkmaar, who have been drawn with English side Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw of Poland and Zrinjisk in Group F.

Genk star Joseph Painstil reunites with former club Ferencvarosi in Group E, and will face compatriot Kwabena Owusu, who plays for the Hungarian giants, as well as Samuel Owusu of FK Cukaricki and Alfred Duncan's Fiorentina.

Daniel Amartey and his Besiktas will face Dennis Odoi's Club Brugge, Lugano and Bodo/Glimt.

Below is the full draw: 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

