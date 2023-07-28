GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Europa Conference League: Ex-Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka makes debut as FC Drita held Viktoria Plzen

Published on: 28 July 2023
Former Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka made his Europa Conference League debut after starring in FC Drita's away game against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday night. 

The Congolese left-back started and lasted 64 minutes as the Kosovan outfit secured a deserved result ahead of the second leg in a week time.

Ovouka was replaced by Almir Ajzeraj as Drita's coach took precaution after the former Phobian received a yellow card.

The powerful guardsman impressed and could start in the second leg on Thursday August 3, 2023.

The Congo international left Hearts of Oak in January 2023 after a brief spell on loan in the United States with New Mexico.

Ovouka won the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak during his time in the capital.

 

