Europa Conference League: FC Basel match-winner Kassim Adams shares excitement after semi-final progress

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu Adams has shared his excitement after netting an extra-time winner to power FC Basel into the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

Adams rose high to head home in the 98th minute after the Swiss giants travelled to France to beat OGC Nice and progress to the last four of the competition.

Gaetan Laborde had given Nice the lead in the 9th minute before Jean-Kevin Augustin forced the match into extra-time with an 86th minute leveller.

“Alhamdulillah for everything I have, Alhamdulillah for everything I had and Alhamdulillah for everything I will have," wrote Adams on Twitter.

Adams played the entire 120 minutes, inspiring his side to a historic victory while compatriot and Ghana U23 star Emmanuel Essiam came on in the extra-time for Toulan Xhaka.

The Black Stars centre-back is on loan from German club TSG Hoffenheim but reports in Switzerland indicates Adams could sign a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Basel will face Italian outfit Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Europe Conference League.