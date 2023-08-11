Europa Conference League: Forward Kwabena Owusu strikes in Ferenvaros hammering of Hamrun Spartans

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu was among the goal scorers when Ferenvaros TC hammered Maltese side Hamrun Spartans in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifications.

The Hungarian champions cruised to a 6-1 demolishing of Hamrun at the Ta'Qali National Stadium in Malta in the first leg of the third round of the qualifiers on Thursday.

Israel international midfielder Mohammed Abu Fani got the opening goal of the encounter for Ferenvaros as early as the third minute.

Kristoffer Zachariassen doubled the advantage for the visitors six minutes after recess before Barnabas Varga netted a hatrick between the 53rd and 65th minute.

The former Ghana U23 player was brought on as a substitute in the 57th minute when he took the place of Tunisia star Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane.

Owusu rounded off the massive victory for Ferenvaros when he scored the final goal in the 90th minute after he was assisted by Mali forward Adama Traore.

Luke Montebello scored the consolation goal for Hamrun.

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil lasted the entire duration of the match for Hamrun.