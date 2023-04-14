Europa Conference League: Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru scores in Anderlecht home win against AZ Alkmaar

Ghana international midfielder Majeed Ashimeru got his very first continental goal when RSC Anderlecht overpowered Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The central midfielder scored the final goal to ensure the Belgian giants gained a 2-0 advantage over Alkmaar on Thursday at the Lotto Park in Anderlecht.

The home side got their noses in front in the 22nd minute of the quarter-finals' first leg when Panamanian defender Michael Murillo's header found the back of the net.

The Ghanaian midfielder doubled the advantage for Anderlecht in the 70th minute after his shot from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Ashimeru was set up by Belgian-born Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu.

Anderlecht take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of the tie next week at the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar.

Netherlands-born Ghanaian youngster Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro was the substitute goalkeeper for Alkmaar.

Thursday's goal takes Ashimeru's tally of the 2022-23 season to three goals and three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.