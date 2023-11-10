Europa Conference League: Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after Genk's draw at Ferencvaros

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has expressed satisfaction following KRC Genk's 1-1 draw against Frencvaros in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

The 25-year-old was returning to the Groupama Arena for the first time in six years to face his former club.

The Hungarian giants opened the scoring two minutes after the break through Aleksandar Pesic but Daniel Munoz levelled for the visitors on the hour mark.

"Great team spirit last night. We shall keep fighting. Vamos Genkies," he wrote after the game.

Before joining the Belgium club in 2018, Paintsil spent a season on loan at Ferencvaros, courting the attention of Genk, who bought him from Tema Youth.

"I appreciate the reception from my former club as well," he added.

Meanwhile, the draw keeps Genk same on points with Ferencvaros in Group F of the Europa Conference League, two points behind leaders Fiorentina.

Paintsil has been named in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros next week.