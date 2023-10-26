GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 October 2023
Europa Conference League: Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq scores first AZ Alkmaar goal in loss to Aston Villa

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq got his very first goal for AZ Alkmaar in their humiliating home defeat to Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Sadiq scored the consolation goal as AZ were thrashed 4-1 to the Premier League side in their third group match at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

Jamaica international forward Leon Bailey got the opening goal of the match for Aston Villa after 13 minutes from kickoff.

Midfielder Youri Tielemens doubled the advantage for the visitors ten minutes later following an assist from captain John McGinn.

Striker Ollie Watkins increased the advantage for Aston Villa right after the break before McGinn scored the fourth goal in the 56th minute.

Sadiq, who was starting for the first time since joining AZ, pulled one back in the 65th minute after picking up a cross from Bruno Martins Indi.

The embarrassing loss has left AZ at the bottom of the standings in Group E with three points after three matches.

