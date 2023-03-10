Europa Conference League: Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari scores equaliser in Slovan Bratislava draw at Basel

Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari scored his first goal in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday to help SK Slovan Bratislava claimed a draw at FC Basel in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Abubakari got the equalising goal as Slovan came from behind to earn a 2-2 stalemate at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel at the end of the match.

Basel opened the scoring of the match with an early lead in the 6th minute after Swiss young midfielder Zeki Amdouni found the back of the net.

The Slovakian club levelled matters eleven minutes later through Czech Republic defender Jurij Medvedev.

Forward Andi Zeqiri restored the advantage for the hosts with five minutes remaining in the first half of the match.

Abubakari restored parity with a thumping header in the 70th minute after rising highest to meet a beautifully lofted cross from former Manchester City player Vladimir Weiss.

Ghanaian duo Kassim Nuhu Adams and Emmanuel Essiam were unused substitutes for Basel while Zuberu Sharani also lasted the entire duration of the match on the bench for Slovan.

Abubakari has netted three goals in six appearances in all competitions since he joined Slovan on loan from Malmo FF until the end of the 2022-23 season.