Europa Conference League: Ghanaian youngster Malik Abubakari's goal not enough as Slovan Bratislava bow out of competition

Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari was on target again in the UEFA Europa Conference League for Slovan Bratislava when they played against FC Basel on Thursday night.

However, Abubakari's goal wasn't enough as the Slovakian giants got eliminated from the competition after losing on post-match penalty shootouts after a 2-2 draw in regular time.

The 22-year-old who is on loan from Swedish club Malmo FF scored the opening goal of the game in the 10th minute after heading home a cross from Juraj Kucka.

Kucka doubled the advantage for the home side moments later at the Tehelne pole Stadium after connecting a rebound.

Basel pulled one back eight minutes after the restart through Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The visitors left it very late in the game to send the match to extra time as midfielder Zeki Amdouni got the equalising goal in stoppage time.

None of the teams could find the back of the net in extra time as penalty shootouts decided who sails through to the quarter-finals.

The Swiss giants prevailed in the penalty shootouts having scored all of their four kicks and Slovan scoring just once from three kicks.

Ghanaian forward Sharani Zuberu was brought on in the 90th minute when he replaced Abubakari.

Former Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu Adams and youngster Emmanuel Essiam were unused substitutes for Basel.