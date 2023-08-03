Europa Conference League: Hammarby are poised for action against FC Twente — Nathaniel Adjei

Ghana defender Nathaniel AdjeI has disclosed that the spirit in the Hammarby IF camp is high ahead of their Europa Conference clash against FC Twente as his players target a win.

The Bajens will be aiming to overturn a 1-0 deficit when the Dutch giants visit them at the Tele2 Arena.

The Swedish side will go into the encounter brimming with confidence following their league victory against Norrköping over the weekend.

In an interview with GHANASoccernet ahead of the match, Adjei, who was one of the best players on the pitch a fortnight ago, indicated his team’s readiness to advance to the next stage of the competition.

However, the 20-year-old sounded a note of caution to his teammates ahead of the much-anticipated clash on Thursday.

“We started preparing for the match against FC Twente right after the first leg,” the Ghana youth star stated.

“I believe they are a great team and very difficult to deal with, but so are we. We know our potential and this is the important thing,” Adjei indicated.

It’s not going to be an easy game but like I said, I trust my team to come out victorious.”

Adjei showered plaudits on Hammarby gaffer Marti Cifuentes who has shown much faith in the burgeoning guardsman.

“He [Cifuentes] is a great coach. He made me grow a lot.”

“He helped me a lot from a mental point of view, even more on the pitch. He’s like a second father to me, I just have to thank him.”

Adjei has played 10 times for the club this term and scored one goal.