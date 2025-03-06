Europa League: Brian Brobbey sets new Ajax record after scoring in 2-1 defeat to Frankfurt

Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey, set a new Ajax record on Thursday night when he scored in the team’s 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

The goal saw the forward becoming the youngest Ajax player to score in four home games in a row since former star David Neres did the same between March and April 2018.

4 - Brian Brobbey (23 years and 33 days) became the youngest @AFCAjax player to score four home games in a row since David Neres in March-April 2018 (4 - 21y, 57d). Ketchup. pic.twitter.com/hMzmLCsa9O â€” OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 6, 2025

Brian Brobbey started for the Dutch giants as the arrowhead in the encounter staged at Johan Cruijff Arena.

The exciting contest served as the first-leg meeting between Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Round 16 stage of the European competition.

Just 10 minutes into the first half, Brian Brobbey broke the deadlock when he met a brilliantly lofted pass from Jordan Henderson with a header.

In the contest that ensued after the goal, the German Bundesliga side slowly crawled into the game, determined to restore parity and fight for the win.

The efforts of Eintracht Frankfurt paid off in the 27th minute, thanks to a strike from Hugo Larsson after he was set up by World Cup winner Mario Gotze.

The winning goal came in the second half courtesy of a strike from Ellyes Skhiri, after he was put through by German-Ghanaian forward Ansgar Knauff to seal all three points for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The win means Frankfurt head into the second leg next week with a slim advantage while Ajax faces a tough task to overturn the deficit.