Europa League: Caleb Ekuban scores as Trabzonspor fight back to draw with Benjamin Tetteh's Sparta Prague

Striker Caleb Ekuban scored for Turkish side Trabzonspor on Thursday in their Europa League third qualifying round first leg 2-2 draw at Czech side Sparta Prague.

Sparta Prague, who had Ghana youth star Benjamin Tetteh in their line-up, were cruising to victory after taking a two-goal lead with goals from African stars Costa Nhamoinesu of Zimbabwe and Gabonese midfielder Guelor Kanga.

But Ekuban's volley went inside after 84 minutes to give the visitors hope by reducing the deficit.

One minute away from full-time, Alexander Sorloth scored the equalizer with a close range finish.

Ekuban and his Trabzonspor teammates will face Sparta Prague for the second leg on 15 August at Medical Park Stadium.