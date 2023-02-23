GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 23 February 2023
Europa League: Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus ready to help Ajax against Union Berlin 

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has arrived in Germany ahead of the Europa League second leg play-off against Union Berlin on Thursday.

The first leg ended in a draw at the Johann Cryuff Arena a week ago.

Ajax are keen on beating Union Berlin to qualify to the Round of 16 stage in this second leg.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Ajax manager John Heitinga said his lads are geared up for the game.

"That match gave us a lot of information. We will now mainly have to look to ourselves if we want to win. They will not do much else. They have a stiff collective and are currently just title candidates in Germany,” the Ajax coach said.

Mohammed Kudus on Thursday night will start for the Dutch giants in the team’s attack.

 

 

 

