Europa League: Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus ready to help Ajax against Union Berlin 

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has arrived in Germany ahead of the Europa League second leg play-off against Union Berlin on Thursday.
The first leg ended in a draw at the Johann Cryuff Arena a week ago.
Ajax are keen on beating Union Berlin to qualify to the Round of 16 stage in this second leg.
😏 @KudusMohammedGH pic.twitter.com/doWCAHAyGn
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 22, 2023
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Ajax manager John Heitinga said his lads are geared up for the game.
"That match gave us a lot of information. We will now mainly have to look to ourselves if we want to win. They will not do much else. They have a stiff collective and are currently just title candidates in Germany,” the Ajax coach said.
Mohammed Kudus on Thursday night will start for the Dutch giants in the team’s attack.