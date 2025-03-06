Europa League: Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah shines in Lyon’s 3-1 victory against FC Steaua București

Ghana winger, Ernest Nuamah put up an impressive performance for Olympique Lyon on Thursday night, helping the team to secure a vital 3-1 win against FC Steaua BucureÈ™ti in the Europa League.

The talented attacker started for his team in the away fixture in Romania, serving as the first leg meeting between the two teams in the Round 16 tie of the competition.

Operating from the flanks, Ernest Nuamah used his speed and trickery to cause a lot of image.

In a game where Nuamah played 68 minutes before making way for Malick Fofana, he did enough to earn a high rating of 7.3.

His rating was the third highest on the night earned by all the players who featured for both teams.

On the matchday, Lyon took the lead through Nicolas Tagliafico in the 30th minute.

Although FC Steaua BucureÈ™ti would equalise to restore parity through Alexandru Baluta in the 68th minute, a brace from Malick Fofana late in the clash sealed an important 3-1 win for Olympique Lyon.

Ernest Nuamah and his Lyon teammates will now head into the reverse fixture with a two-goal advantage.