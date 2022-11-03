Europa League: Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu scores for Qarabag in draw against Freiburg

Former Black Stars forward Kwabena Owusu was on target for Qarabag FK when they were held at home in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Owusu scored his third goal in the Europa League as Qarabag came from behind to draw 1-1 with German side SC Freiburg at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

Qarabag left it very late in the game to earn the draw which wasn't enough to qualify them to the next round of the competition.

Freiburg opened the scoring of the match as they went ahead in the 25th minute through forward Nils Petersen who converted a penalty kick.

The hosts were reduced to ten men after Colombian defender Kevin Medina was sent off in the 64th minute for a contentious challenge on a Freiburg player.

Despite playing with ten men for the remainder of the match, Qarabag kept pushing for the equaliser and got it in the dying embers of the game.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian rose highest to head home a beautiful lofted cross from Toral Bayramov in stoppage time to put the hosts on level terms.

Qarabag finished at the 3rd place in Group G falling behind winners Freiburg and French side FC Nantes who finished at the second place.

Owusu has scored eight goals across three competitions this season after 24 appearances.