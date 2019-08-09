GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Europa League: Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah scores in Vitória Guimarães convincing away win

Published on: 09 August 2019

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah found the back of the net again as Vitória Guimarães secured a convincing 3-0 away win against Ventspils in the first leg of Uefa Europa League third qualifying round.

It was his second goal in three appearances for the Portuguese club in Europa League this season with the win putting Vitória Guimarães in a strong position to reach the play-offs.

Amoah netted the last goal of the match in the 80th minute to cement victory for Guimarães.

The return leg is set for Wednesday, August 14 in Portugal.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments