Europa League: Inaki Williams' opener not enough as Athletic Club lose 2-1 to AS Roma

Published on: 06 March 2025
Ghana international Inaki Williams scored for his Athletic Club side on Thursday night when the team suffered a 2-1 defeat to AS Roma in the Europa League.

The Black Stars forward and his teammates played as visitors to the Italian Serie A outfit at Stadio Olympico in a game serving as the first-leg meeting of their Round 16 tie.

In a game that produced three goals, neither side could find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes.

Five minutes into the second half, Inaki Williams broke the deadlock after he was set up by Aitor Paredes with a simple header from a well-taken corner kick.

Although the goal gave the visitors the advantage, the Spaniards could not protect the lead.

Goals from Angelino and Eldor Shomurodov in the 56th and 90th minutes propelled AS Roma to come from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Athletic Club at the end of the 90 minutes.

Inaki Williams and his teammates must now return to Spain, regroup and prepare for the tough reverse fixture next week.

