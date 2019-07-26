Europa League qualifier: Nana Asare scores for KAA Gent in 6-3 clobbering of Viitorul Constanta

Ghanaian defender Nana Akwesi Asare scored the opener for Belgian side KAA Gent in their 6-3 thrashing of Romanian side Viitorul Constanta on Thursday night in their UEFA Europa League second qualifying round first leg.

The left back slotted home after just four minutes at the Ghelamco Arena to open the floodgates.

On 13 minutes Brecht Dejaeghere doubled the lead of the home team before Constanta pulled one back.

Yuya Kubo restored Gent's two goal advantage and a 42nd minute penalty frmo Roman Yaremchuk made it 4-1.

Before half-time whistle, Yubo netted again to go into the break with that healthy lead.

Five minutes into the second half, Yaremchuk found the back of the net again to make it 6-1.

But the visitors reduced the deficit with goals from Bogdan Tiru and Bogdan Tiru.

Asare lasted the entire duration and new signing Elisha Owusu also played full throttle.