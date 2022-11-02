Europa League: Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari claims they feel great ahead of important Monaco clash

Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari says they feel great ahead of their must-win Europa League clash against Monaco on Thursday.

The Serbian giants must win in France to advance to the knockout stages of the competition. A draw, on the other hand, might suffice for the French side.

Monaco won the first leg in Serbia, and according to Bukari, Red Star Belgrade are highly motivated to win on Thursday in order to remain in Europe.

"The big match is ahead of us, we know what is at stake and what the game in Monaco can bring us. I played in France, I know the league well, and I am aware that a difficult task awaits us, but despite that, we are sure that we can reach the desired result.

"The team is motivated, we have prepared hard and we know that we will have our chances. The match against Monaco that we played in Belgrade showed how much we can do, not only did we compete with a great racing team, but we managed to be better during most of the game. We regret the missed chances in the first match, but we have worked hard since then and we are sure that our efforts will pay off," said Osman Bukari.

Red Star are in fantastic form heading into the game, having won five straight games and scoring nine goals while conceding only two.

"We feel great and are currently on a scoring spree. We want to bring joy to our fans, we know there will be many of them in the stands in Monte Carlo. I'm sure the atmosphere will be amazing, we all live for games like this, both the players and the fans. In previous years, Zvezda recorded historic results, fans expect the same on Thursday. It is up to us to fight until the referee's final whistle and make the stars proud," Bukari concluded.

Bukari, 23, has seven goals in all competitions this season.