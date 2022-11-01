Europa League: Red Star winger Osman Bukari optimistic of 'desired' results against Monaco in last group game

Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari is optimistic the club will be able to get a result that will see them continue their European adventure when they play against AS Monaco on Thursday.

The Serbian giants are sitting at the bottom of Group H in the UEFA Europa League but a win over Monaco in Thursday's match will see them sail through to the knockout stages of the competition.

The French side who are second on the league standings will host Red Star at the Stade Louis II where they will be needing just a draw to secure qualification to the next round.

Bukari is aware of the daunting task ahead of them but believes they can earn their desired result at the end of the match in Monte Carlo.

"The big match is ahead of us, we know what is at stake and what the game in Monaco can bring us. I played in France, I know the league well, I am aware that a difficult task awaits us, but despite that we are sure that we can reach the desired result," Bukari said.

"The team is motivated, we have prepared hard and we know that we will have our chances. The match against Monaco that we played in Belgrade showed how much we can do, not only did we compete with a great racing team, but we managed to be better during most of the game.

The Ghana international recalls the goal scoring chances when they lost 1-0 to Monaco in the reverse fixture in Serbia.

"We regret the missed chances in the first match, but we have worked hard since then and we are sure that our efforts will pay off."

Bukari has made four appearances in the Europa League this campaign where he has provided two assists in appearances in the process.