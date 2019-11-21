European clubs chase Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has emerged on the radar of several unnamed European clubs, multiple reports in Turkey have claimed.

The Kayserispor enforcer, who is being tracked by Galatasaray, is also being pursued by other clubs in Europe.

The 25-year-old has impressed since he joined Kayserispor from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

He has now emerged on the radar of some unnamed clubs in Europe who have been keeping tabs on his progress at the club.

Mensah has scored three goals in a combined 34 appearances for Kayserispor since joining.