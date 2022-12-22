European clubs rake in 4million Euros for Ghana's players at 2022 World Cup

Europe-based Ghanaian players have accumulated a whooping 4 million Euros for their clubs after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Apart from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlab Ibrahim, who were home-based players and captain Andre Ayew who plies his trade in Qatar.

Twenty-three members of the team play for European clubs.

As per FIFA's financial compensation to clubs for releasing their players for the World Cup, each team receives 9520 Euros a day for their players being at the tournament.

Ghana lasted almost three weeks in Qatar, earning an accumulated figure of around 4 millions Euros for the various clubs.

The Black Stars have a tough tournament, exiting the competition at the group stage following two defeats and a win.

Ghana opened her tournament with defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, but bounced back strongly to beat South Korea in a thrilling encounter.

With the stakes high against Uruguay, the four-time African champions succumbed to defeat in their final match.