European scouts have lost interest in Ghanaian players - Godwin Attram claims

Ex-Ghana international Godwin Attram has revealed European scouts have lost interest in traveling to the West African nation to monitor budding talents.

The 42-year-old, who is the co-owner of Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy, claims the scouts have lost interest due to lack of quality on the pitch.

Attram has been at the forefront of bringing in scouts to watch Ghanaian players in the West African nation but says they have been unimpressed so far.

"Anytime we bring scouts to watch football at the stadium, they end up leaving after 30 minutes. We the ex-players bring these scouts to help our players," he told Dan Kweku Yeboah in an interview

"They leave because they dont' see any quality being displayed on the pitch."

The lack of interest from scouts is hurting Ghanaian football players who are eager to seek for greener pastures abroad.

Attram is an assistant coach to Ghana's Olympic team which secured qualification to the 2023 CAF U23 tournament in Morocco which takes place between 24 June and 8 July 2023.