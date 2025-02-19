Evan Ferguson offers honest take on Mohammed Kudus’ miss against Brentford

West Ham striker Evan Ferguson has given a candid assessment of teammate Mohammed Kudus following the Ghanaian’s costly miss against Brentford.

Ferguson, who joined the Hammers on loan from Brighton during the winter transfer window, is eager to make an impact alongside Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

However, Kudus’ recent form has been a concern, with the 24-year-old struggling to replicate his performances from last season.

Speaking to WHUFC.com, Ferguson acknowledged that Kudus had a clear opportunity to score but also highlighted the challenges of being in that position.

"You obviously need to see it from his [Mohammed Kudus’] perspective, but it’s not easy, though it was definitely a chance," Ferguson admitted.

The miss, which saw Kudus fire over from inside the six-yard box, proved costly as West Ham fell to a 1-0 defeat.

The forward’s dip in form has led to speculation that manager Graham Potter could consider dropping him from the starting lineup.