Medeama SC tactician Evans Adotey has won the NASCO Coach of The Month award for May/June.

Adotey masterminded his side’s first Premier League title this season as they won 4 and drew one of their 5 matches in the period under review.

The 58-year-old beat competition from Great Olympics’ Bismark Kobi-Mensah and Abdul Karim Zito of Dreams FC.

The Coach will be presented with a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited as his reward.