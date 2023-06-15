Evans Adotey reveals the role he played in Medeama hiring Samuel Boadu as coach

Medeama SC's technical director, Evans Adotey, has shed light on his instrumental involvement in the club's decision to employ Samuel Boadu as their coach.

Boadu was appointed as Medeama's coach in 2018 and left during the 2021 season to join Hearts of Oak, where he achieved remarkable success, including clinching the Ghana Premier League title. However, Boadu faced an abrupt departure from Hearts of Oak in 2022 and has remained without a job since.

In an interview with Medeama FM, Adotey revealed his persistent efforts to bring Boadu to Medeama. Despite the club initially rejecting Boadu, Adotey had unwavering confidence in his competence.

Adotey recounted how Boadu had visited Tarkwa, the club's base, on two occasions, where he stayed in a hotel for several days awaiting a response from the club. However, Adotey was delighted to learn that Boadu had eventually been appointed by Medeama.

"I brought Samuel Boadu to Tarkwa to work with Medeama but the club rejected him on two occasions. He was at the time relatively unknown but never doubted his competence. He came to Tarkwa twice, and slept at the hotel for days without a response from the club. I was happy to hear that he had been employed by the club eventually," Adotey stated.

Adotey, who recently guided Medeama to their first-ever league title in the just-concluded season, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome.