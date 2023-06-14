Evans Adotey to earn top position after leading Medeama to Ghana Premier League glory

Medeama SC head coach Evans Adotey is set to leave his role and take over as the club's technical director as they begin planning ahead of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

Adotey who has been at the club in the past replaced Umar Rabi in March and led the team to their first league title recording impressive series of results that eventually ended a 46-year league title drought for the Western region.

The authorities of the club have emphasised their aim to change the narrative of the poor performances of Ghanaian clubs in African interclub competitions in recent years.

While outlining some of the immediate measures to take as part of their preparations, Moses Armah, the president of the club, hinted at making coach Evans Adotey the technical director while hiring a new coach to fill the void.

"Evans Adotey is the Technical Director of the club and he will be maintained but we will take any decision based on his recommendation because CAF demand that we appoint a Licensed A coach so if he recommends that we should appoint an expatriate coach, we will do that because we need quality to help us achieve our target in Africa," Moses Armah 'Parker' told Asempa FM.

Medeama will be participating in their third CAF campaign having impressed in two editions when they played in the Confederations Cup after winning the FA Cup in 2013 and 2015.