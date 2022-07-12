Evans Etti: Former Accra Lions striker tops scorers chart in China

Former Accra Lions striker Evans Etti leads the scorers chart in the Chinese second-tier known as League One after the opening eight matches.

The 20-year-old, who plays for Heilongjiang Bingcheng, has banged in five goals already in the new season.

He shares the honours with 25-year-old Ze Turbo who plays for Nantong Zhiyun.

Etti’s tally includes one spot kick and that was in the opening weekend clash against Beijing BSU which they won 4-0.

His second goal of the season was in Week 3 when Heilongjiang thumped Liaoning Shenyang 3-0 at home.

Etti then scored in their last three consecutive matches against Xinjiang Tianshan, away at Liaoning Shenyang and Sichuan Jiuniu.

His current statistic is a build up on what happened in 2021 when he scored one goal in five matches.