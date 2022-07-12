Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Evans Etti: Former Accra Lions striker tops scorers chart in China

Published on: 12 July 2022
Evans Etti is in top form in the Chinese second-tier.

Former Accra Lions striker Evans Etti leads the scorers chart in the Chinese second-tier known as League One after the opening eight matches. 

The 20-year-old, who plays for Heilongjiang Bingcheng, has banged in five goals already in the new season. 

He shares the honours with 25-year-old Ze Turbo who plays for  Nantong Zhiyun. 

Etti’s tally includes one spot kick and that was in the opening weekend clash against Beijing BSU which they won 4-0. 

His second goal of the season was in Week 3 when Heilongjiang thumped Liaoning Shenyang 3-0 at home. 

Evans Etti celebrating with his teammate.

Etti then scored in their last three consecutive matches against Xinjiang Tianshan, away at Liaoning Shenyang and Sichuan Jiuniu. 

His current statistic is a build up on what happened in 2021 when he scored one goal in five matches. 

