Evans Mensah climbs from bench to grab brace as HJK Helsinki start Finnish League with victory

Ghana youth winger Evans Mensah came off the bench to score a brace for HJK Helsinki as they beat Inter Turku 2-1 to start the Finnish top-flight league with style.

Mensah replaced Riku Riski in the 31st minute after the Finnish attacker picked an injury in the 29th minute.

Despite dominating the match, HJK could not break the visitors as the game went into recess.

The defending champions expectedly took the lead on the 66th minute through Mensah. The petit winger run from deep position to connect to Nikolai Alho’s exquisite pass.

But Mika Olaja stunned the home crowd after pulling parity for Inter Turku in the 74th minute.

Mensah became the hero for hosts after sealing the three points two minutes later.

The win ensured HJK jump to the summit of the standings with 3 points.