Evans Mensah climbs off bench to send HJK Helsinki to Finnish League playoffs semifinal

Ghana winger Evans Mensah came off the bench to score as HJK Helsinki defeated Lahti FC on penalties in the quarter final of the Finnish top-flight league on Wednesday evening.

HJK started the match in the front foot when Finnish striker Petteri Fossell gave them the lead through the spot in the 32nd minute.

They were dealt a big blow three minutes later when Fossell failed to recover from an injury and had to be replaced with Ghanaian international Evans Mensah.

Mensah needed just three minutes on the pitch to register his name on the scoresheet when he poked home from close range to give HJK a 2-0 advantage.

However, two goals in the second stanza from Josue and Jasin-Amin Assehnoun helped the visitors to send the match into extra time.

HJK went on to win the match 3-2 in the shootout to clinch a place in the semifinal place.

They will face Mariehamn in the semifinal of the playoffs.