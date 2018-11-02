Evans Mensah excited with third title at HJK Helsinki

Ghana winger Evans Mensah has expressed his delight after winning his third title with HJK Helsinki in the Finnish League.

Mensah who joined the capital-based side two seasons ago from Inter Allies, has won the Finnish Veikkausliiga twice as well as the Finnish Cup.

The Blue and White lads clinched their twelfth league title following a 4-0 victory at TPS Turku in their week 33 clash on Saturday.

"Winning trophies makes every footballer excited. I am happy to be one of the players blessed with titles," Mensah told Kickgh.com in an exclusive interview.

"It wasn't easy during my debut season here [in Finland] because their style of play differs from how Ghanaians play.”

"It was very difficult in Finland but I give thanks to God, my coaches and teammates especially Anthony Annan.”

"I don't feel bad with the injury, I picked up in the mid of the season because it's part of life but I was happy to make injury return to play some games before the season ended."

He netted five goals goals in his 26 games for HJK this season.