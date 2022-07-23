Evelyn Badu: CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year dreams of playing for Barcelona

Ghanaian midfielder Evelyn Badu says she dreams of playing for Barcelona, describing the Spanish side as the "team of my heart.

“I would like to play Barcelona. It's the team of my heart. For me to retire or quit football, at least I have to play Barcelona," she said on Original FM.

"I want to join Oshoala in Barca or play Chelsea," she added.

Badu, 19, is brimming with confidence after winning two awards at the recently held 2022 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Rabat, Morocco.

She won the CAF Women's Young Player of the Year as well as Interclub Women's Player of the Year awards.

The youngster was rewarded for his impressive performances at the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League held in Egypt last year.

She won top scorer in that competition and was also adjudged the best player of the tournament.

Badu who hails from Seikwa, has been acknowledged the commendation from the Traditional Council in a post.

Thank you. I can’t wait to come home pic.twitter.com/WiQSvJ2dAd — Evelyn Badu (@EvelynBadu15) July 23, 2022

She has been appointed captain of the Black Princesses team ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be played in Costa Rica.