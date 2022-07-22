Evelyn Badu: Ex-Hasaacas Ladies star reacts after scooping two CAF awards 

Ghana star Evelyn Badu is delighted to have picked up two awards at the 2022 CAF Awards held in Morocco.

The former Hasaacas Ladies forward won the CAF Young Player of the Year and Inter-Club Player of the Year awards following his outstanding performance in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League held in Egypt.

The youngster netted five goals to win the golden boot and to be crowned the queen of the competition, after leading the Ghanaian side to the final of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Black Princesses captain was unable to travel to Morocco for the awards ceremony on Thursday night because of her engagement in camp.

Badu is in national team camp preparing ahead of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica.

The 19-year-old played a pivotal role as Hasaacas Ladies won all domestic title before going on to conquer West Africa at the WAFU tournament.

The former Ghana champions lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the competition. His outstanding display saw her earn a move to Norway to join Avaldsnes IF.